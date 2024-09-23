Fermanagh farmer crowned champion in England

HE HAD already been enjoying great success with here on home turf, and now Shanra farmer Matthew Burleigh is celebrating another big boost, this time across the water.

Yet another member of Matt’s Flock, as its known, has beaten off the competition, picking up the top title at the Craven Cattle Mart in Skipton, North Yorskhire, which took place on Friday and Saturday, September 6 and 7.

Matthew had already picked up multiple tickets since he first began competing at the Beltex Sheep Society’s annual show and sale of registered rams and females at CCM Skipton back in 2016, finally landed the big one when crowned supreme champion, then 4000gns top price, at the 2024 breed highlight.

He claimed the coveted title with the first prize shearling ram and male champion, Matt’s Jackson, a March, 2023-born single among the first crop of shearlings by Muirton High and Mighty, a 16000gns acquisition in 2022 who has since sired gimmer lambs to 5000gns.

The Matt’s Flock’s ten-strong consignment of shearling rams proved in ready demand at the ringside, all successfully sold and all but two hitting four figures. Among them were a brace of Murrays Expert sons away at 2500gns and 2000gns respectively, the former snapped up by Paul Simpson, Wigglesworth, the latter a joint purchase by Adrian Leach, Owlers flock, Hebden Bridge, and Dick and Watson Harrison, Clifford House flock, Skipton.

It’s not the first time this year Matthew has been celebrating. During the summer Matt’s Jellybean won the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s National Show, at the Omagh Show.

The Shearling Ewe hit the spot for Lancaster judge Nick Brown, coming first in large class of sixteen and taking Female Champion, before being tapped out as Overall Champion. Sired by the 16,000 gns Muirton High and Mighty, she is home-bred out of Matt’s Glassware.

From a winning family, her great-grandmother, Matt’s Curious, picked up the same title in 2018. Matthew has had a brilliant run, claiming his sixth National Show Championship win with Matt’s Jellybean, at his only show of the season.

