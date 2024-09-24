Fermanagh company secures multi-million pound contract

A FERMANAGH company has secured contracts worth over £2.5 million in Britain.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy confirmed that Hurst Engineering Services Ltd has secured four contracts that will see the company designing, manufacturing, and installing industrial walkways and infrastructure for waste and recycling plants in England and Wales.

Minister Murphy announced the contracts while on a recent visit to Enniskillen.

“These multimillion contracts highlight Hurst Engineering’s capabilities and underscore the strength and potential of the north’s manufacturing and engineering industries on the global stage,” he said.

“Providing good jobs, promoting regional balance, and driving productivity are all priorities outlined in my Economic Vision. With Invest NI’s support, Hurst Engineering is ticking all three of these boxes and creating high quality jobs with salaries above the private sector median.

“Hurst Engineering also uses local supply chains for some of its manufacturing and it’s great to see the ripple effect securing successes like this can have across our economy.”

Hurst Engineering was founded in 2021, by James Hurst, an experienced engineer with a vision for innovation and excellence in the engineering sector.

Since its inception, the company has rapidly grown, providing engineering services to projects across various sectors.

Mr Hurst, who is managing director of the company, said,

“Our recent success in GB is a reflection of our team’s hard work and the trust our clients place in Hurst Engineering Services Ltd. We are excited to bring our innovative solutions and expertise to these projects, providing essential engineering support to our partners.

“Over the last four years, we’ve grown exponentially, delivering projects in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and as far away as the Middle East and Australia.

“Invest NI’s support is enabling us to hire six staff, including two new design engineers, and purchase design software. This allows us to create quality designs in-house, giving us more control and creating essential savings.

“I am grateful to our team and clients, and to Invest NI for its continued support.”

