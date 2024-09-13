Fermanagh business ‘thrilled’ to take over Meath firm

MAJOR MOVE… Fermanagh company Ernco has confirmed the takeover of a well-established Meath firm, Delani Street and Traffic.

LEADING Fermanagh business Ernco has said it’s “thrilled” to confirm the takeover of a well-established Meath firm in what’s a major move and addition to the Derrylin-based company.

Set up in 2006, Ernco is one of the leading firms in the production of branding signage and temporary traffic management signs and it confirmed the takeover of Delani Street and Traffic.

Located in Kells in Meath, Delani Street and Traffic (DSAT) is a well-known supplier of street furniture and traffic calming supplies, with its products on the market throughout the island.

Ernco, which employs 15 people at its Derrylin site, is excited by the new takeover.

“We are thrilled to announce this acquisition, a move that will bring numerous benefits to our valued customer base,” a spokesperson for the Fermanagh business said.

“DSAT’s product range will compliment our existing traffic signs and traffic management products business improving our offering to our strong customer base throughout Ireland.”

Ernco feels that the takeover of the Meath firm is a good boost for their customers.

“Like Ernco Group, DSAT has grown to be a major supplier in the Irish roads and infrastructure market,” said the company’s statement.

“This move will enhance the position of both companies enabling us to provide greater choice and value to all the customers.

“Up to five new jobs will be created in Derrylin over the next two years as a result of this acquisition.”

