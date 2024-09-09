Fermanagh business teams up with local school

SUPPORT… Encirc has recently partnered up with St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin to improve and enhance biodiversity in the local community.

A FERMANAGH school has hailed its ‘important working relationship’ with leading glass bottle manufacturer Encirc after they teamed up for a leading biodiversity project.

As part of their commitment to the environment, Encirc partnered up with St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin for the creation of three ponds in their grounds, with the aim of improving the environment.

It is hoped the ponds will capture rainwater and support biodiversity by creating habitats and providing resources for various species to live and survive.

Advertisement

Christina O’Reilly from St Aidan’s High School said that the Fermanagh school was pleased with the success of their new partnership with leading company Encirc.

“St. Aidan’s has been working to improve their local environment for several years now with the support of Encirc,” said Ms O’Reilly.

“We hope to continue this important working relationship where the pupils benefit from these wonderful opportunities to learn more about their environment and how to protect it.”

Employing over 2,000 people in Derrylin and at its various other sites, Encirc is one of Europe’s leading firms for glass bottle making and manufacturing.

Sustainability Director at Encirc, Fiacre O’Donnell, was pleased with their latest partnership with the Fermanagh-based school.

“We have a biodiversity committee at Encirc which has 46 people on it, nearly 10 per cent of our Derrylin workforce,” said Mr O’Donnell.

“I must commend them for this initiative and all the hard work that has helped to create the ponds.

Advertisement

We are also delighted to partner with St. Aidan’s, our neighbours here in Derrylin, and we can’t wait to see the results of the ponds in the coming weeks and months,” he added.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition