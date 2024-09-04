Fermanagh band ready for Ploughing Championships

THE Tumbling Paddies has said they’re “looking forward” to taking centre stage at the three-day National Ploughing Championships in Laois which is expected to attract thousands of farmers and Country music fans to the Leinster county.

Excitement is building within the agriculture industry ahead of the hugely popular festival which will celebrate all things farming and Country when it kicks off in Ratheniska on September 17 and runs for three days, until it concludes on September 19.

The Tumbling Paddies, who are recognised as one of Ireland’s top bands and music groups, has been confirmed as the main act at the three days of the National Ploughing Championships. Percussionist, John McCann, is looking forward to the event.

“We’re really expected and looking forward to the National Ploughing Championships. We’ve performed there over the past few years and we’re delighted to be heading back to Laois again this year for what should be a good few days,” he told the Herald.

It has been a busy time of late for The Tumbling Paddies who took another major step in their music career when they released their new song ‘The Single Life’. The new track has gone down a treat with the band’s fans, with over 50,000 plays on Spotify.

“We’re delighted with the success of the song. It has gone down really well so far,” said the band’s drummer, John McCann.

The Tumbling Paddies recently released their schedule for the next few weeks which will see them headline gigs and concerts at some of the biggest venues across Ireland, including at ‘The Ryandale Inn’ in the Moy in Tyrone on September 21.

The band has also confirmed that they’re going to be leading shows in the UK. They’re scheduled to perform at the ‘Electric Ballroom’ in Camden in London on September 26, before heading to the ‘O2 Academy’ in Edinburgh in October.

