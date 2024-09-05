Fans left disappointed after Oasis ticket sale

MANY Fermanagh Oasis fans were left disappointed over the weekend when they were unable to secure tickets for the recently announced 2025 gigs.

Noel and Liam Gallagher announced last week they had put their differences behind them, confirming the band’s reunion.

The tickets went on sale at 8am on Saturday morning on Ticketmaster when fans waited online to get tickets in the hope of being able to see Oasis live again, 15 years after the group disbanded.

The group broke up in 2009 following a brawl between the brothers at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Once local ‘madferits’ entered the online queue they were greeted with hundreds of thousands of people in front of them.

Many were furious to find tickets escalating in price as the sale continued on Saturday while others gave up queuing or were kicked out of the system while they waited.

One fan told the Herald that when they did make it through the queue they were greeted with insanely expensive tickets which they couldn’t justify paying for.

“Oasis was my first-ever album… Despite being 13000 in the queue with the crash this was all I could get and I couldn’t justify the spend on a gig… so I let these go lol,” they said.

Another disappointed local fan lamented, “Same here only tickets available… I didn’t purchase them either couldn’t justify it especially when it came with a vertigo warning.”

The tickets in question were Official Platinum tickets which cost €490.50 each and were seated with standing tickets reported at being €415.

When asked about this issue, Ticketmaster said it does not set prices and shared a link to its website where it says costs can be “fixed or market-based”.

Oasis issued a warning on Friday, Saturday and again when tickets had sold out that tickets relisted on exchange and reselling websites, Viagogo and Stubhub, would not be accepted after they appeared for thousands of pounds.

The Oasis comeback tour sold out by Sunday evening for all the dates the band announced for the UK and Ireland next summer.

