Ex-Enniskillen police man guilty of attempted murder

A FORMER Enniskillen police man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his ex-partner and her mother.

William McBurnie (57), known locally as Bill, entered a guilty plea to the charge at Livingston High Court.

In a terrifying incident, that was captured by CCTV, McBurnie drove at speed through the display window of a funeral home belonging to his former girlfriend, in Jedburgh, Scottish Borders, in December 2022.

The car narrowly missed the woman and her mother who were inside at the time.

The court heard McBurnie had been drunk when he smashed through the glass with his car.

For more on this story see Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald.