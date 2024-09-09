+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEx-Enniskillen police man guilty of attempted murder

Ex-Enniskillen police man guilty of attempted murder

Posted: 5:42 pm September 9, 2024

A FORMER Enniskillen police man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his ex-partner and her mother.

William McBurnie (57), known locally as Bill, entered a guilty plea to the charge at Livingston High Court.

In a terrifying incident, that was captured by CCTV, McBurnie drove at speed through the display window of a funeral home belonging to his former girlfriend, in Jedburgh, Scottish Borders, in December 2022.

Advertisement

The car narrowly missed the woman and her mother who were inside at the time.

The court heard McBurnie had been drunk when he smashed through the glass with his car.

For more on this story see Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald.

Related posts:

Fermanagh author hails O’Brien’s influence Tributes paid to Fermanagh rally star Stephen Duffy Fermanagh community prepare to ‘Run for Oisín’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:42 pm September 9, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA