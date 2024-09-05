+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnniskillen man admits off-licence burglary

Enniskillen man admits off-licence burglary

Posted: 3:31 pm September 5, 2024

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after charges of burglary and criminal damage were accepted.
Patrick Felix McGrory (55) from Derrin Park, Enniskillen entered a petrol station off-licence as a trespasser with intent to do unlawful damage to the building or anything therein.
He then damaged windows and a vehicle windscreen and bonnet. Offending occurred on August11 at Queen Street, Enniskillen.
A defence solicitor told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there are a number of relevant issues in McGrory’s background and pre-sentence reports would be beneficial.
District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to attend for sentencing on October 28.

Related posts:

Accessible bikes are a huge hit at Forum Fun Day Staff urged to take opportunity to stand up for SWAH Fermanagh businesses attend Lough Erne event

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:31 pm September 5, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA