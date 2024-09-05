Enniskillen man admits off-licence burglary

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after charges of burglary and criminal damage were accepted.

Patrick Felix McGrory (55) from Derrin Park, Enniskillen entered a petrol station off-licence as a trespasser with intent to do unlawful damage to the building or anything therein.

He then damaged windows and a vehicle windscreen and bonnet. Offending occurred on August11 at Queen Street, Enniskillen.

A defence solicitor told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there are a number of relevant issues in McGrory’s background and pre-sentence reports would be beneficial.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to attend for sentencing on October 28.

