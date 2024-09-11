Enniskillen hotel fire was suspected arson

THE fire at the historic Railway Hotel in Enniskillen this morning (Wednesday) was likely started deliberately, a local member of the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said.

Over 40 firefighters and nine fire appliances were involved in bringing the blaze at the derelict building on Forthill Street, which broke out in the early hours of the morning, under control. The road remains closed to both traffic and pedestrians, with concerns for the structural integrity of the building, which has already seen its roof collapse.

In a statement released a short time ago NIFRS said, “Firefighters are continuing to deal with a large fire at a derelict building in Forthill Street, Enniskillen, however the incident has been scaled back. The initial call was received at 4.58am this morning, Wednesday 11 September 2024.

“At the height of the incident, approximately 43 Firefighters attended the scene along with 2 Appliances from Enniskillen Fire Station, and 1 Appliance each from Irvinestown, Lisnaskea, Dromore, Strabane, Fintona, Castlederg and Omagh Fire Stations, including an Aerial Appliance from Northland Fire Station and a Command Support Unit from Strabane Fire Station.

“Due to the tireless efforts of our Firefighters, the fire was brought under control and this prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent properties.

“We would like to thank the public for their ongoing patience whilst we deal with the incident. We continue to work with our partners to reduce disruption for members of the public as much as possible.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and firefighting operations are likely to continue for much of the day.”

Speaking to the BBC earlier today, group commander at Enniskillen Fire Station, Michael Curran, said while the cause of the fire was not yet known it was likely arson.

The Railway Hotel, in its heyday, was one of the most popular establishments in the Fermanagh county town. The hotel closed in 2015, and has been on the market for the last few years. Many locals were hopeful it would be bought and be restored to its former glory.

Local Cllr Eddie Roofe has said the fire was “shocking and incredibly saddening.”

“The Railway Hotel is an iconic establishment in the local community here. Their Sunday roasts were a staple for my family and many others, and its absence has been starkly felt on Forthill. That it could have been purposefully attacked is absolutely disgraceful, and I would encourage anyone with any information that may be useful to the police in their investigations to please get in touch or report it anonymously.

“I want to extend my thanks as well to the NIFRS for all their hard work as they continue working to contain the blaze, and I sincerely hope adjacent businesses remain unaffected.

“I would also stress that people stay well clear of Forthill Street and the surrounding area as emergency services remain on-scene, and plan alternative routes for their journeys.”