Enniskillen Fireworks are back with a bang!

After years of fireworks not lighting up the skies of Enniskillen they are back…and it wont cost the public a penny.

Experience Enniskillen announced this afternoon that the Halloween fireworks display will take place this year in Enniskillen.

“Experience Enniskillen has teamed up with the brilliant folk at Encirc to bring back this much-loved event to the town,” they said.

“To say we are excited doesn’t cover the half of it! The fireworks will be part of a wider Halloween festival, and we will be bringing you lots of details over the coming weeks.

“We know how disappointing it has been that no fireworks display has been held in the past few years. Not only is it a great family fun event to be enjoyed, but it also is brilliant for the local economy and the businesses we are so proud to represent. We are thrilled to be working with Encric to make it all happen this year,” they added.

Noelle McAloon, Enniskillen BID Manager, is excited about the partnership with Encirc and the upcoming Halloween festival.

“We are delighted to work with Encirc to bring back the Firework display. Encirc is a forward-thinking company, and their vision and support for the local community have enabled BID to reinstate this beloved Enniskillen event. With a full schedule of events planned, Enniskillen will be full of fun all Halloween week,” she said.

Encirc’s Sustainability Director, Fiacre O’Donnell said: “Encirc is committed to supporting our local community and having a social impact therein. The fireworks display was such a great success previously and was sorely missed from the calendar, so we are delighted to be able to work with the Enniskillen BID to stage this year’s event.”