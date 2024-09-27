+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen assault accused remanded on bail

Posted: 4:06 pm September 27, 2024

AN ENNISKILLEN man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman during an alleged incident last month.
Paul Andrew James Brown (37) from Bayview Close is accused of committing the offence on August 26.
A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.
District Judge Alana McSorley noted Brown is self-representing and urged him to consider engaging a solicitor.
She remanded him on continuing bail of £200 to return to court on October 21.

