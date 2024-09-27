Enniskillen assault accused remanded on bail

AN ENNISKILLEN man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman during an alleged incident last month.

Paul Andrew James Brown (37) from Bayview Close is accused of committing the offence on August 26.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

District Judge Alana McSorley noted Brown is self-representing and urged him to consider engaging a solicitor.

She remanded him on continuing bail of £200 to return to court on October 21.

