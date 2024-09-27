+44 (0)28 6632 2066
End of the road for popular Fermanagh band

End of the road for popular Fermanagh band

Posted: 9:05 am September 27, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

AN ENNISKILLEN band has hung up their guitars and musical instruments for the last time after they confirmed they’d ceased as a group “due to unforeseen circumstances”.
‘The Sentrals’, a popular three-man band from the town who were regulars at local events, confirmed on social media that they’d made the decision to stop performing as a band.
“We are so sorry to have to post this but due to unforeseen circumstances we can no longer continue gigging,” ‘The Sentrals’ confirmed on Facebook.
“We have had an absolute blast the last few years and just wanted to thank everyone who has supported us.”
The Fermanagh band said they have ‘not taken this decision lightly’.
“Unfortunately our time in the sun is up and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but there is nothing we can do,” ‘The Sentrals’ statement said.
“We wish you all the best for the future and thank you once again for being part of our musical journey.”
The Enniskillen group was one of the main performers at the recently held ‘Music by the Lake’ event which take place at Crom Estate and was promoted by the National Trust.
“’The Sentrals’ are a local group from Fermanagh who cover all your favourites and more,” said a spokesperson for the National Trust.
“’The Sentrals’ will have you dancing the night away in Crom as the sun sets over the lake.
“With two unforgettable evenings of live music planned and a brand new food aspect to the event, it’s set to be the perfect summer setting to enjoy great tunes with friends and family by the lake.”
Enniskillen band ‘The Hand Me Downs’ recently paid tribute to the local group after the news.
“Sorry to read this gentlemen. You guys are incredible musicians and amazing people and we’re lucky to have you all as contemporaries and friends.,” they posted on Facebook.

