Duncan delivers: Kesh teen claims Ulster senior title

.Luke Duncan celebrates as the referee raises his arm in Belfast, crowning him the 71kg Ulster champion.

Kesh boxer Luke Duncan, coached at Ederney Amateur Boxing Club, made history on Friday night in Belfast by claiming the Ulster Senior 71kg title at just 19.

In a thrilling contest at the Crumlin Star social club, Duncan overcame Brian Morgan of Kronk’s Club, Belfast, securing a 4-1 decision in front of an electrified crowd who gave both fighters a standing ovation.

After the referee raised his hand, Duncan basked in the pride of the moment as his friends and family, including his father Ross, joined in the celebrations.

Advertisement

“There’s no other feeling like it,” he said. “The referee raised my hand, and the jubilation I felt was unreal.”

Duncan’s success came on the back of his performance at the Emerald Box Cup earlier this summer, where he triumphed over three experienced opponents.

“That put my tail up, and it hasn’t gone down since, which is a good sign,” he recalled. “I’d four Ulster titles at the youth level and won an Irish college title, so I sort of knew I was fit for it, but that proved I was ready for that senior step up.”

Facing a taller and physically imposing Morgan, Duncan executed his coaches’ game plan to perfection. Olly Kelly and Jordi Semple, who train Duncan at Ederney Amateur Boxing Club, were full of praise for their fighter.

“Luke boxed to a tee with the jab,” Kelly said. “We were busy in the first round, won it easy, then he came back in the second, but Luke went back to the jab and boxed the lugs off him in the third round.”

Advertisement

A facial injury from a stray punch right at the final bell meant Duncan spent much of the night at A&E for treatment, but it didn’t dampen his spirits as he reflected on the impact of his support network.

“It was brilliant to have friends and family there,” he said. “You could hear them in the ring, and it gave me that extra boost. They were chanting and all sorts, so it was definitely an adrenaline booster. And the coaches had me well prepared for it. We had a game plan, and if I stuck to it, I felt I was sure to get the win.”

Friday’s win sets Duncan on course for bigger opportunities, including a spot on the Ulster High Performance Pathway Team, training with Olympic-level coaches in Jordanstown.

“Training with them lads is a big deal as far as boxing goes,” Duncan said. “I’ve taken a step up recently too, opening my gym, which allows me to train seven days a week. That’s what it’s taken, but it’s good to see it pay off.”

For now, Duncan plans to heal and relish his triumph and the support of his local community. On Monday night, he returned to Ederney Boxing Club for photos with the younger members, who look up to him as a role model.

“It was good for Luke and Ross, and good for Ederney and Kesh because he keeps the whole thing interesting for the younger boys, and they all look up to him,” added Kelly, highlighting the importance of Duncan’s success for the younger generation.

With a senior Ulster title secured and further opportunities ahead, Duncan acknowledges that “he’s only young yet” and that time is on his side as he looks to continue his progress in the sport.