Dogs dumped in Maguiresbridge to be sent to GB

FOUR dogs who were dumped in Maguiresbridge last week have been secured by a pet charity and will now be sent to Great Britain.

There was outrage last week when Lost Paws NI posted an appeal to its social media page after reports of four small dogs straying on the Curryann Road area of the Fermanagh village.

Volunteers of Lost Paws managed to secure three of the dogs and bring them to safety.

However a search was then launched for at least one other dog, and possibly a puppy.

“When these dogs were initially dropped off in the area a local seen four dogs and a puppy,” said a spokesman for the charity last Tuesday.

“The puppy hasn’t been sighted since Saturday.

“It is essential this puppy is located as soon as possible so it can be brought to safety.”

The spokesman appealed to the local community to help with the search by checking their properties and keeping loose dogs away from the area.

Then, two days later, Lost Paws posted a new update confirming the fourth dog had been found and the sighted puppy was locally owned.

“We are absolutely thrilled to say that we managed to trap the fourth dog in the early hours of this morning,” said the spokesman.

“We had reports from locals that four dogs and a puppy were dropped off out of a van and dumped in the wider Fermanagh area. We managed to secure three on the first day but this wee man was much more timid and difficult so this required monitoring equipment and traps.

“It was absolutely heartbreaking to watch him through our cameras desperately search for his friends alone at approximately six months old in the wild.”

They added, “In regard to the suspected puppy, after speaking to all of the locals we have confirmed there isn’t a puppy on the loose. The fifth dog lives locally and had come up to play with the abandoned dogs.

“This little guy and his friends have a space with Dogs Trust in the mainland where they will be going once stray time is complete.

“We’d like to thank the locals who brought this to our attention and to the Fermanagh dog wardens for their efforts.”

