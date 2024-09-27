Demand will be ‘exceptional’ at foodbanks this winter

THE manager of a Fermanagh foodbank is anticipating “an unreal strain on capacity” as pensioners and elderly residents in the county prepare for yet another unprecedented winter.

Over recent years, between the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis that followed, local households have been facing even more financial burdens over the cold winter months. While the price of fuel may have dropped slightly in recent times, our local elderly residents are now facing yet more pressure.

Around 249,000 pensioners in the North are set to be stripped of their Winter Fuel Payment allocation, after major changes to the benefit system were confirmed by Stormont.

John Shades, manager at the Enniskillen Foodbank, is expecting an increasing demand for their services, with staff already struggling to keep the shelves stocked.

“The demand is exceptional. It’s very difficult for us to keep hold of stock. Now more than ever, we’re buying more stock to cope with the demand,” he told the Herald.

With focus turning to winter, the Enniskillen Foodbank has been forced to make some changes to their allocation of food and groceries, in a bid to support and cope with their growing demand.

“We’re going to offer six weeks of support and that’s it. For people to look for any more than that, will put an unreal strain on our capacity,” Mr Shades said.

“The best way to alleviate that is if the client comes one week a month for six months, then after the six months, it rolls over and they start again.”

It has recently been confirmed that individuals who are not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer receive the vital and much-needed Winter Fuel Payment.

Recognising that many pensioners and elderly residents regularly donate to the Enniskillen Foodbank, Mr Shades is very concerned that the local outlet will be unable to cope with the demand.

“Everybody is feeling the pinch across the board. That’s why you can see a decrease where people can donate [to Enniskillen Foodbank],” he said.

“Pensioners are great and even though a lot of them don’t have it easy, we go in and see them putting items in the basket and trolleys. They have got that added pressure now.

“We have never turned anyone away because we have run out of food. That is down to the community that we’re part and the people are just incredible. We really appreciate that.”

Manager at Community Advice Fermanagh, Bernie Rowntree, previously warned that the financial changes could see the “health and wellbeing” of some elderly residents at severe risk.

“The Winter Fuel Payment changes may mean individuals having to choose between food and heat. No individual should have to make that decision and put their health and wellbeing at risk,” she said.

