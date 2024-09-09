Clogher Diocese’s first priesthood entrant in six years

KEEP THE FAITH...Clogher Diocese has its first new entrant for the priesthood in six years.

CLOGHER Diocese will welcome its first new member for the priesthood in six years this month.

The former teacher, aged in his 20s, will be entering the propaedeutic (introductory) year of discernment in a few weeks. The propaedeutic year is a year of discovery during which a candidate for the priesthood receives an introduction to the spiritual and academic life in a seminary setting.

“This is a very positive development for our diocese and we prayerfully accompany our new aspirant as he embarks on the propaedeutic year of discernment in September,” a Clogher Diocese spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“We give thanks to God for this prospect, following from the Year of Prayer for Vocations to the Diocesan Priesthood. We continue to pray for others who are discerning a call to Priesthood, and also those discerning a call to the Permanent Diaconate or other ministries.”

The diocese also has one existing seminarian – an early stage of studying for the priesthood.

A collapse in vocations across Ireland has left an aging population of priests, struggling to deliver the pastoral and sacramental needs within parishes.

Last September, it was announced that more than 40 new ‘lay leaders’ will be introduced to Clogher Diocese to preside over funerals as parishioners take on more duties due to the shortage of priests here.

In total, over 70 new lay leaders are undertaking training for the role in Clogher and Down and Connor dioceses.

They’ll be commissioned in the coming months and will begin their work in parishes across the two dioceses.

“It’s a very welcome development and flows from the initiative of Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy, who sought to invite and involve more lay people in parish ministry including some liturgical ministry,” Dr Gary Carville, communications officer for Clogher Diocese, told the Irish Catholic newspaper.

Advertisement

“It’s very heartening that over 40 people have been nominated by their parish and volunteered to come forward for their training [which will be carried out in conjunction with the ministry teams of Down and Connor].

The plan is that lay people will be “leading the liturgy for the reception of the body at the church and the rite of committal at the graveside.”

“This involves training and formation and ongoing mentoring and support. That is what is being provided to parishes, parish clusters, and at a diocesan level,” Dr Carville said.

Church leaders have emphasised the need for more parishioners to step up and preside at funerals to ease the burden on overworked priests, with plans for lay leaders to be commissioned to take charge where there is no priest.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition