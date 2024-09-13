Calls for public inquiry into Fermanagh GP crisis

SUPPORT... Former councillor, John McCluskey, who led the Save Our Surgery campaign.

THERE have been calls for a public inquiry into the situation not only at Lisnaskea GP practice, but into the crisis across the county.

Maple Healthcare is currently the largest GP practice in the North, with around 15,000 patients on its books.

Just over 10 years ago there were only 2,100 patients registered at the practice, with the huge surge in numbers mostly a result of its absorption of patients from practices shutting in the surrounding areas.

As a result of this, demand at the practice has understandably surged, leading to patients struggling not just to get appointments but to even get through on the phone.

With local frustrations boiling over, a protest was held at the practice recently, which was widely condemned as intimidating towards the hard working staff. However its organisers, the Erne East Health Committee, have since stressed it was not aimed at the staff, but rather the powers-that-be who have allowed the local GP system to collapse.

One of the biggest increases in patient numbers at the Lisnaskea practice came following the closure of Roslea GP surgery closed in early 2017, following the retirement of Dr Donal Collins.

The loss of the GP service left the border village without a doctor for the first time in 170 years, and has seen residents from right across the wider area now having to make a 35-mile round trip to Maple in Lisnaskea.

Former councillor John McCluskey, who led the Save Our Surgery campaign in the border village, said those who put up posters at the Lisnaskea practice last week had his full support.

“There are a number of serious issues which need to be addressed,” he said, adding senior medical representatives were very quick to criticise those calling for change.

“Unfortunately I don’t do social media, but I know from talking to people there is an urgent need for a public inquiry on these issues,” said the Roslea man, adding this inquiry should be community-led.

He said it should begin with a public meeting, held over a few days, to allow the community to attend and have their say, and that all findings should be made available to the public.

Mr McCluskey added “this public inquire should be extended throughout Fermanagh.”

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.