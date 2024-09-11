BREAKING: Major fire at Enniskillen hotel

THE Emergency Services are at the scene of a major fire at a derelict hotel in Enniskillen.
Motorists and the public are urged to avoid the Forthill Street area while the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deals with a fire at The Railway Hotel.
Posted: 8:01 am September 11, 2024