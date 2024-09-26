Big birthdays for three remarkable Fermanagh women

THERE have been celebrations across the county as the family and friends of three remarkable local residents came together to mark their ‘big birthdays.’

It was a special few days at the Parish of Aghalurcher as the community and parishioners united for a celebration to honour two of the oldest and much-loved local residents.

A large crowd turned out to St Mary’s Parish Church in Maguiresbridge on Saturday evening to celebrate the life of Bridget McKenna, who now lives in England, who turned 100 years old.

“Bridget [McKenna] was baptised here at St Mary’s. She made her First Communion and she left for England in 1945 to pursue a career in nursing,” celebrant, Canon Jimmy McPhillips, said.

“Bridget still gets to mass at least twice a week and we wish her well as she celebrates her 100th birthday. She is joining us online this evening [Saturday] from England with her daughter Pam.”

Last night [Tuesday], a mass was scheduled to be held at Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea to celebrate the birthday of Pauline Brown, who recently turned 103 years old.

Ms Brown, a well-known and popular resident from Newtownbutler, recently celebrated her birthday in style at Colorado Nursing Home in Lisnsakea.

When she celebrated her centenary, at a special birthday party also at Colorado Nursing Home, Ms Brown said she was committed to making the most of every day with her family and friends.

“I am feeling very well, I couldn’t be better,” Ms Brown said at the time, “I don’t think there are any [tips or secrets]. I just take the day as it comes and make the best of it and enjoy life every day.”

Meanwhile, over in Belleek, well known local woman Mary McGoldrick also recently celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family. Mary still lives in her own home, thanks to the support from her daughters, carers and neighbours, and is much loved across the wider Belleek area.

