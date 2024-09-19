Belleek road closed due to road traffic collision

A road in Belleek has been closed due to a road traffic collision.

The Boa Island Road, Belleek has been closed and Police are advising you seek an alternative route.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police are advising road users to avoid the Boa Island Road, Belleek which has been closed due to a road traffic collision. Local diversions will be in place. However, you are advised to seek an alternative route for your journey.”