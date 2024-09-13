+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAll-Ireland champion Lindsay leads the way

All-Ireland champion Lindsay leads the way

Posted: 10:57 am September 13, 2024

FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD Jenson Lindsay from Enniskillen is basking in All-Ireland glory after he was named ‘Senior Young Handler’ following his success at the recently held Elphin Agricultural Show.
Thousands of farming and agricultural enthusiasts turned out to the Elphin Agricultural Show, held in north Roscommon, for the event, with the Enniskillen man showcasing his skills in the cattle ring.
A third generation farmer, Mr Lindsay has been breeding Beef Pedigree Shorthorns since he was eight years old, following in the footsteps of his father, Percy, and late grandfather George Gott.
The 14-year-old recently took charge of his own herd of Rigg Shorthorns.

Related posts:

Erne Highland Dancers win big at Ulster Championships Fermanagh Hotels to battle it out for top gongs Primark responds to Enniskillen retail park speculation

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:57 am September 13, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA