All-Ireland champion Lindsay leads the way

FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD Jenson Lindsay from Enniskillen is basking in All-Ireland glory after he was named ‘Senior Young Handler’ following his success at the recently held Elphin Agricultural Show.

Thousands of farming and agricultural enthusiasts turned out to the Elphin Agricultural Show, held in north Roscommon, for the event, with the Enniskillen man showcasing his skills in the cattle ring.

A third generation farmer, Mr Lindsay has been breeding Beef Pedigree Shorthorns since he was eight years old, following in the footsteps of his father, Percy, and late grandfather George Gott.

The 14-year-old recently took charge of his own herd of Rigg Shorthorns.

