Woman charged with shoplifting in Enniskillen

Posted: 12:05 pm August 23, 2024

A WOMAN has appeared in court in relation to an alleged shoplifting incident in Enniskillen last year.

Helen Doyle (46) from James Street, Omagh is accused of stealing £170 worth of food items on October 23 2023.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Doyle on continuing bail to return to court on September 2.

