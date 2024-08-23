Woman charged with shoplifting in Enniskillen

A WOMAN has appeared in court in relation to an alleged shoplifting incident in Enniskillen last year.

Helen Doyle (46) from James Street, Omagh is accused of stealing £170 worth of food items on October 23 2023.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Doyle on continuing bail to return to court on September 2.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition