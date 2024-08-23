Trainee doctors join Fermanagh SWAH team

A group of new trainee doctors have taken up roles at the SWAH.

THE SOUTH West Acute Hospital has last week welcomed a new cohort of trainee doctors, some of whom have travelled from overseas to work at the Enniskillen hospital.

The SWAH group is part of an overall intake of 270 doctors across the Western Trust, with the junior doctors joining medical and surgical teams across the wider area, where they will now continue their training after completing their undergraduate degrees.

“It’s wonderful to welcome our new cohort of junior doctors across the Trust. Our hospitals will benefit greatly from their skill and medical expertise, particularly on the frontline, managing patients 24/7,” said Trust medical director Dr Brendan Lavery.

“All of our multi-professional clinical staff and Education Team at ‘MedEdWest’ are incredibly supportive and ready to help and guide this next generation of doctors.

“We have a number of specialities across our hospitals sites offering a wealth of clinical experience on medical and surgical wards, which allow doctors in training to get the most out of their clinical placement rotations.

“We value the contribution of doctors and I hope that their time here will be useful and enjoyable as they start the next stage of their medical careers.”

