Sadness at sudden passing of young Fermanagh man

THE FERMANAGH community has been left devastated today following the sudden death of young local man, Cameron Menary.

Cameron, who was just 22-years-old, passed away yesterday, Thursday August 15, at his home in Maguiresbridge.

Cameron is the son of Trudy and Tommy, brother of Natasha, Kyle, Jordan, Scott, Jamie, and Nikita. Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to donate in Cameron’s memory are asked to support Chest, Heart and Stroke NI. Cheques can be made payable to CHSNI” and send to Ronnie Moffatt, Lisnaskea. Further details via Marcus Madill Funeral Director here.