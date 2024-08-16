+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSadness at sudden passing of young Fermanagh man

Sadness at sudden passing of young Fermanagh man

Posted: 12:07 pm August 16, 2024

THE FERMANAGH community has been left devastated today following the sudden death of young local man, Cameron Menary.

Cameron, who was just 22-years-old, passed away yesterday, Thursday August 15, at his home in Maguiresbridge.

Cameron is the son of Trudy and Tommy, brother of Natasha, Kyle, Jordan, Scott, Jamie, and Nikita. Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to donate in Cameron’s memory are asked to support Chest, Heart and Stroke NI. Cheques can be made payable to CHSNI” and send to Ronnie Moffatt, Lisnaskea. Further details via Marcus Madill Funeral Director here.

 

Related posts:

Tributes paid to Fermanagh rally star Stephen Duffy Man dies following road collision in Fermanagh Erne Highland Dancers win big at Ulster Championships

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:07 pm August 16, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA