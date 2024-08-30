+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePublic order charges after incident in Enniskillen
court

Public order charges after incident in Enniskillen

Posted: 3:25 pm August 30, 2024

CHARGES arising from an alleged public order incident in the Queen Street area of Enniskillen last month have been put to a 29-year-old man who appeared in court.
Viktors Paramonovs whose address was given as Lough Erne Golf Village, Enniskillen is accused of using disorderly behaviour, assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest and damaging a PSNI cell van.
Offending is alleged to have occurred on July 24.
A police officer, aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.
District Judge Paul Copeland remanded Paramonovs on continuing bail to return to court on September 9.

Related posts:

Lisa McHugh and Nathan Khan welcome second child Memorial vandalism ‘disappointing’ act

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:25 pm August 30, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA