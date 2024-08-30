Public order charges after incident in Enniskillen

CHARGES arising from an alleged public order incident in the Queen Street area of Enniskillen last month have been put to a 29-year-old man who appeared in court.

Viktors Paramonovs whose address was given as Lough Erne Golf Village, Enniskillen is accused of using disorderly behaviour, assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest and damaging a PSNI cell van.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on July 24.

A police officer, aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

District Judge Paul Copeland remanded Paramonovs on continuing bail to return to court on September 9.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007