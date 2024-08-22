+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineNo, Fermanagh was not hit by an earthquake!
St Columba's College in Stranorlar registered a 1.6 tremor in Fermanagh last week.

No, Fermanagh was not hit by an earthquake!

Posted: 12:43 pm August 22, 2024

FOR a short time last week it was believed Fermanagh had been hit by an earthquake, with a tremor that hit in the Clabby area recording a magnitude of 1.6 on the Richter Scale.
However, it turned out the ‘quake’ wasn’t caused by any stress or friction in the earth’s crust, but rather was simply the result of a rather large blast at a nearby quarry.
The tremor, which was officially recorded as having hit Fivemiletown, was picked up on the seismometer at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar in Donegal, at 1.40pm last Thursday, August 15. The tremor was located about 2km west of Clabby village.
The ‘quake’ was recorded by the British Geological Survey (BGS), who urged anyone who may have experienced the tremor to report their experiences. The tremor remains recorded on the BGS website.
However, a number of hours later it was confirmed the earth had not moved in Fermanagh.
A statement issued by the team at St Columba’s stated, “Please be advised that this event has been classified as a quarry blast.”

Related posts:

Irvine Memorial Pipe Band wins world crown Fivemiletown Primary School & nursery fun run Anything to declare… a reflection on the border

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:43 pm August 22, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA