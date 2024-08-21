Man at Enniskillen court on exposure charge

A CONTEST date is to be fixed in the case of a Fivemiletown man accused of exposure.

Robert David Patton (64) from Nelson Park is charged with intentionally exposing himself intending that someone would see and be caused alarm or distress on 19 April.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected after which a defence barrister entered a not guilty plea on Patton’s behalf.

Advertisement

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to return to court on September 2 when a contest date will be identified.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition