Lisnaskea friends scale new heights for Autism NI

Lisnaskea friends scale new heights for Autism NI

Posted: 9:43 am August 16, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

TWO best friends from Lisnaskea have scaled five peaks in the Mourne Mountains in only two days.
Following their grueling Hydrox challenge in June, the epic climb was the next step on Sean Mullan and Roderick Farrell’s epic autism fundraising quest – to raise funds for both Autism NI and Splitz Gymnastics Club.
The two men had only planned to take on Slieve Commedagh and Slieve Donard but after a gentle nudge from Autism NI, the pair decided to add an extra day to their climb and take on a further three peaks.
The best friends had already been planning the fundraiser for autism, a cause close to both their hearts, for months before their plan took on even deeper meaning after the tragic loss of Roderick’s precious daughter Charlotte in May.
The pair has since decided to include support for Splitz in the drive, as the gymnastics club was “Charlotte’s happy place,” according to Sean.
“The climb went very well, it was tough but we got through it. We are feeling good, we are delighted we done it, very proud we were fit to do it, it was an emotional journey for both of us but it was good, we worked hard to get there. It had a different curve after Roderick’s child passed away, so that put a different spin on it,” Sean reflected.
The pair have also planned a post-climb coffee morning on Saturday August 17, where they will be holding huge raffle with over 50 prizes donated by local businesses.
The coffee morning is being held at 10.30am in HydeOut Fitness in Lisnaskea business centre and everyone is encouraged to come along for a coffee and catch up.
With strong support from the community in Lisnaskea and across the county, you can support Sean and Roderick’s quest by visiting ‘Sean Mullan & Roderick Farrell fundraiser for AUTISM NI (PAPA)’ on Facebook, where you will find information on how to donate and purchase raffle tickets.

Posted: 9:43 am August 16, 2024
