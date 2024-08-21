Heartbreak following sudden death of Fermanagh man

THE FERMANAGH community has been left devastated following the sudden death of young local man, Cameron Menary.

Cameron, who was just 22-years-old, passed away last Thursday, August 15, at his home in Maguiresbridge.

Cameron was the son of Trudy and Tommy, brother of Natasha, Kyle, Jordan, Scott, Jamie, and Nikita, and the grandson of Jim, Irene, Minnie and the late David. He was also a much-loved uncle, cousin and friend.

Following the sad news that the former Fivemiletown College pupil had passed last week there was a huge outpouring of grief and sympathy for his parents and family.

A large crowd of mourners turned out in the rain for his funeral at St Mark’s Church, Aghadrumsee on Monday this week, which was followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In his funeral notice, Cameron’s parents issued the following appeal, “As a family, we would like everyone wishing to attend our Cameron’s funeral to please wear colourful, casual clothing. Cammy wouldn’t want anyone to be wearing ‘typical funeral attire’. Forever 22.”

Anyone wishing to donate in Cameron’s memory is asked to support Chest, Heart and Stroke NI. Cheques can be made payable to CHSNI” and send to Ronnie Moffatt, Lisnaskea. Further details via Marcus Madill Funeral Director.

