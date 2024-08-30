Garrity gives local musicians busking chance

ENNISKILLEN singer-songwriter John Garrity is heading up a major campaign which is encouraging young musicians around the North to put their skills to the test and pursue a career in busking.

Garrity, known as the ‘Belfast Busker’, has established a reputation as one of Ireland’s top buskers and he performs regularly on the streets around the North and South, to the delight of his fan base.

“We’re on the hunt for talented buskers to shine on our stage, get air time on a national radio station, and win a recording studio session worth £1000,” said a spokesperson for ‘Love Belfast’.

“If you love performing and want to share your music with thousands, this is your chance. The event is happening on the 14th and 15th of September at CastleCourt Shopping Centre.”

Garrity’s music career has gone from strength to strength, ever since he made his TV debut when he appeared on the Nolan Show, alongside Dublin rock band, Kodaline.

“I’ve met a lot of great people and done well out of it,” said the former Glór Tíre singer.

“We went through Covid during that time and I’ve got to do some great gigs here (in Ireland) and travelling in Dubai, Thailand, Las Vegas and numerous weddings in Spain, Italy and France.”

The ‘Belfast Busker’ is a regular performer in Belfast and he even has his own mural in the city. He does concede, however, that street busking is becoming a lot more challenging.

“It’s hard to find the time,” he said, “and Belfast is going through a bit of a time tough, with the anti social behaviour in the city centre, but at the same time the council are pushing me out a lot more.”

The Fermanagh singer recently teamed up with Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler as his music act during his tour of the North.

