Fermanagh residents rally for ‘depressed’ dog ‘Dior’

THE Fermanagh community has rallied in support of an “absolute sweetheart” cockapoo-cross dog named ‘Dior’ who is suffering from extreme depression and anxiety after being abandoned in the county.

Local social media has been inundated with shares from Fermanagh residents in a bid to help ‘Dior’ find a new home, after his owners were forced to give the dog up after their ‘circumstances had changed’.

It comes after Ballinamallard-based Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary reported that they’re facing unprecedented challenges and fears of closure due to an increase in pets being abandoned locally.

“’Dior’ is an absolute sweetheart. He’s approximately a year old and is just such a fun loving dog,” said a spokesperson for Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary.

“We immediately noticed wee ‘Dior’ had become very depressed and sad. We really want to get him a secure furever home and we are hoping the right person will reach out for him.

“He has become very sad and needy now and when we leave him in his kennel he cries and tries to keep us with him.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this wee guy with us again and we are reaching out to our amazing followers to help us get him a home.”

The Herald previously reported that the Ballinamallard-based animal sanctuary is on the brink due to the huge and ever-growing number of pets being abandoned in Fermanagh.

“Our kennels are full to capacity and we are struggling to get dogs rehomed,” said the spokesperson

