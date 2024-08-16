Fermanagh priest sets up group to tackle loneliness

A FERMANAGH priest has set up a special group in Enniskillen where residents over the age of 50 can “socialise and have some fun” and enjoy a break away from modern day pressures.

Well-known priest Fr Joe McVeigh, who is a member of St Michael’s Parish in Enniskillen, has formed the ‘Young at Heart’ club to give residents of the ‘golden age’ a chance to meet up regularly.

It has recently been confirmed that an increasing number of over-50s are reportedly suffering from loneliness, with financial pressures and constrains having a major impact on their wellbeing.

The Lisbellaw-based priest felt a need to set up the ‘Young at Heart’ club to give residents over 50 years of age the opportunity to socialise and mix with other people.

“More than 30 people turned up for the first meeting in St Michael’s Community Centre,” Fr McVeigh said, in a statement to the Herald.

“It was clear there was a demand for this kind of group activity for senior members in the parish. Many expressed the need for older people in the parish to come together to socialise and have some fun.

“A further gathering was held on Sunday 2 June and a similar number attended. This confirmed the need for such a group in the parish to meet on a regular basis.”

The ‘Young at Heart’ club members have taken part in a range of different activities, including a poetry reading session, a table quiz and a bingo session which caters for all range of ages.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, residents across the North have been turning to local charity organisations for help and support to cope with a range of issues impacting their mental health, including loneliness.

The ‘Young at Heart’ club is scheduled to meet on September 1 at St Michael’s Community Centre in Enniskillen at 3pm, with the special guest being renowned author and storyteller, Bryan Gallagher.

