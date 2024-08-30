Fermanagh parents unite to tackle crippling costs

FERMANAGH parents are coming together to tackle the crippling back-to-school costs.

With the new school year upon us, many families struggle with the rising cost of new school uniforms.

Parents from across the county are rallying together online with many giving away their used school uniforms for free or at a reduced cost.

A range of primary and secondary school uniforms in many different sizes have been uploaded to Facebook groups, offering them for other parents who’s children will be able to use them in the coming school year.

St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea holds an annual uniform swap shop to tackle cost and waste.

The shop operates at the end of August each year at the Saint Kevin’s Wellbeing Centre (located behind Monaghan Bros).

“Discover pre-loved uniform items that will not only help your purse but also the planet! Swing by and pick up everything you need to gear up for the upcoming school year,” the school posted online.

To cope with the battling costs, schools in England enforced a strict law in September 2022 which enforced the removing of unnecessary branded items from their uniform requirements.

Earlier this year, after a Sinn Féin motion was called at Stormont, Northern Ireland’s Education Minister, Paul Givan, said there’s going to be a public consultation on introducing a price cap for school uniforms, this consultation later started in June.

The North’s Education Minister is considering imposing a price cap on school uniform costs and Fermanagh politician Jemma Dolan praised the new proposal.

“They already struggle to make ends meet, and when the summer comes around, the cost of school uniforms really can be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” said Ms Dolan.

“By putting all our shoulders to the wheel and working together in this [Stormont] Assembly, we can make school uniforms more affordable and help to keep money in the pockets of families.”

