Fermanagh Omagh Council honours Irish Olympian Boles

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has held a special celebration for Irish Olympian Claire Boles who they hailed as an “excellent ambassador” to young and aspiring local sporting stars.

The Carrybridge woman was part of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Sevens squad at the recently held Paris Olympic Games and she made her mark on the world stage, scoring a try against Great Britain.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughry, said that the 26-year-old Irish rugby star should be very proud of her achievements.

Claire has done herself, her family and friends, her county and her District proud and she is an excellent ambassador and an inspiration to other young rugby players in the District,” he said.

With plenty of Fermanagh flavour at the Paris Olympic Games in rowers Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney and Chef de Mission Gavin Noble, the Council pays credit to all local grassroots coaches.

Claire gained a keen interest in rugby and started playing at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School before joining Enniskillen Rugby Football Club,” said Mr McClaughry.

“Her talent was apparent early on and she deservedly earned call ups for both Ulster and Ireland.

“Being part of the squad to help the [Ireland] team automatically qualify for the Olympics, compete at the Games and score a try is a tremendous achievement.

“It is testament to Claire’s commitment to training and to the sport,” he added.

