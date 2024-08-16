+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh Omagh Council honours Irish Olympian Boles
CELEBRATION TIME… Claire Boles, right, receives a signed Irish rugby jersey from Enniskillen Rugby Club President, Tommy Dane.

Fermanagh Omagh Council honours Irish Olympian Boles

Posted: 2:04 pm August 16, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has held a special celebration for Irish Olympian Claire Boles who they hailed as an “excellent ambassador” to young and aspiring local sporting stars.
The Carrybridge woman was part of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Sevens squad at the recently held Paris Olympic Games and she made her mark on the world stage, scoring a try against Great Britain.
Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughry, said that the 26-year-old Irish rugby star should be very proud of her achievements.
Claire has done herself, her family and friends, her county and her District proud and she is an excellent ambassador and an inspiration to other young rugby players in the District,” he said.
With plenty of Fermanagh flavour at the Paris Olympic Games in rowers Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney and Chef de Mission Gavin Noble, the Council pays credit to all local grassroots coaches.
Claire gained a keen interest in rugby and started playing at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School before joining Enniskillen Rugby Football Club,” said Mr McClaughry.
“Her talent was apparent early on and she deservedly earned call ups for both Ulster and Ireland.
“Being part of the squad to help the [Ireland] team automatically qualify for the Olympics, compete at the Games and score a try is a tremendous achievement.
“It is testament to Claire’s commitment to training and to the sport,” he added.

Related posts:

Local band to perform at Paris Olympic Games The Enniskillen man who wowed at the Olympics Concern for Fermanagh Lakeland Forum jobs

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:04 pm August 16, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA