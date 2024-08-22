Fermanagh man charged with ‘revenge porn’ threat

A ‘REVENGE porn’ threat charge has been put to a 32-year-old man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Mark Frazer from Pettigo Road, Kesh is accused of threatening to disclose a private sexual image of a female as well threatening to destroy her home.

He is further alleged to have pursued a course of conduct amounting to harassment of the female.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between May 3 and 23.

A defence barrister requested some time in order to consult with Frazer before indicating how he intends to plead.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded Frazer on continuing bail to return to court on September 9.

