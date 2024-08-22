+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man charged with ‘revenge porn’ threat

Fermanagh man charged with ‘revenge porn’ threat

Posted: 9:01 am August 22, 2024

A ‘REVENGE porn’ threat charge has been put to a 32-year-old man who appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court.
Mark Frazer from Pettigo Road, Kesh is accused of threatening to disclose a private sexual image of a female as well threatening to destroy her home.
He is further alleged to have pursued a course of conduct amounting to harassment of the female.
Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between May 3 and 23.
A defence barrister requested some time in order to consult with Frazer before indicating how he intends to plead.
District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded Frazer on continuing bail to return to court on September 9.

Related posts:

No related posts.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:01 am August 22, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA