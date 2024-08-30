Fermanagh GAA club’s horsepowered fundraiser

THE community in Teemore has been putting its shoulder to the wheel as part of a major drive to raise funds for new facilities for the local GAA club.

Having enjoyed great success on the pitch in recent years, the Teemore Shamrocks are aiming to build a legacy for the future with a new clubhouse.

To help make that dream a reality the club is hosting a major draw, with no less than a New Holland TM120 tractor as the top prize, and a Honda 250 quad for second.

Katherine McBrien told the ‘Herald the aim of the project was to build a club and a community that will serve many generations to come.

“The club has evolved so much over the last 15 years, and the skill set,” she said.

“We won the Intermediate Championship last year, we won the Under 16 Division 1 league, we won the Under 12 Division 5, and got into a Division 2 final. St Aidan’s locally are winning all around them.

“We just want to have the facilities to match the talent that’s in the club, and give the kids every opportunity to thrive in our community.”

Katherine added the club had been inspired by others around Fermanagh.

“We’ve looked around the county and there’s some fabulous facilities in Roslea and Derrygonelly. We’d like to have the same for our own club,” she said.

The Teemore Shamrocks team has been taking the tractor out on the road in recent times, travelling to events and festivals, with Katherine commending the strong support from the local community and beyond.

Tickets for the draw, which also a number of cash prizes, are £15 for one or three for £40, and can be purchased by clicking here. You can also find further details on the Teemore Shamrocks Facebook page.

