Fermanagh farming family fury after tractor stolen

Fermanagh farming family fury after tractor stolen

Posted: 9:55 am August 21, 2024

A FERMANAGH farming family has been left furious after a “treasured” Case tractor and square bailer was reportedly stolen in the Kinawley/Derrylin area last night (Wednesday).

“This outfit, whilst vintage and treasured by my father, was stolen last night. It is quite unique and was likely taken to order,” posted Olive Thornton, in an online Facebook appeal.
 
“Rural crime impacts all in the agricultural industry. He loved this tractor and was very proud of his square bailer. If you know or heard anything please contact PSNI.”

Posted: 9:55 am August 21, 2024
