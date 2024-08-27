Fermanagh-based Nathan Carter teases new music

FANS of Fermanagh Country music star Nathan Carter are on high alert after the Liverpudlian confirmed he was recording footage for a new project during one of his recent big gigs.

The Bellanaleck resident took centre stage at the hugely popular and much-anticipated Sligo Summer Festival and he recently confirmed that he was doing a ‘TV recording’ during his Connacht show.

It has been a busy time for the Fermanagh singer who recently revealed that he has been working alongside award-winning music producer Guy Chambers, hinting to fans that new music is on the way.

“[I] had a great couple of days in London writing and recording with the hit maker Guy Chambers. I can’t wait to get back,” the Liverpool singer said from Kensington in London.

Chambers (61) is one of the top producers in Europe. He rose to prominence after he played a key role in the growth and development of pop icon Robbie Williams’ career.

From Hammersmith in London, Chambers has written a number of top tracks for the English singer, including his hit song ‘Angels’, along with ‘Millennium’, ‘Rock DJ’ and ‘Let Me Entertain You’.

Carter has also recently been spotted working on a new project with Donegal Country music legend, Daniel O’Donnell, where he joked they were working on a ‘Baywatch audition’.

The Bellanaleck resident teamed up with Fermanagh band ‘Tully’ earlier this year for the recording of their new song ‘Listen to the Radio’.

The Liverpool singer has a busy weekend ahead. He’s continuing with his popular summer tour, with what’s expected to be a sold-out show at The Dome in Thurles in Tipperary on Saturday.

Carter has also been confirmed as the headline act at the Smithfield Square Festival in Dublin on Sunday.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007