Enniskillen RNLI rescue jet skiers injured on the Erne

ENNISKILLEN RNLI, the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, and the NI Ambulance Service were all involved in the rescue of two jet skiers who were injured on Lough Erne last weekend.

The volunteer Enniskillen RNLI crew were called to scene by the Belfast Coastguard shortly after 6.40pm on Saturday evening, August 24, after reports two people had come off their jet skis just north of Inish Davar.

When the lifeboat crew arrived the two casualties were already being helped by the crew of a passing boat.

The Rescue 118 helicopter then arrived to assist, having been sent from Sligo by the Irish Coast Guard, while the NI Ambulance Service also provided medical assistance.

Both jet skiers were taken to the South West Acute Hospital for treatment.

Enniskillen RNLI helm Paul Keown thanked all those who had helped with the rescue, and urged those venturing out on the lough to always be prepared.

“We would advise all those on our waterways to check they have appropriate lifejacket or flotation device and a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble,” said Mr Keown.

“Make sure you are also wearing suitable clothing for the forecasted conditions.

“Always carry a means of calling for help on your person. You must be able to reach it easily in an emergency. Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

“If you see someone in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

