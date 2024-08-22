Enniskillen residents make a splash at raft race

WHAT started off as a wacky idea from three men in a boat has set the county town on track to reviving a much-loved yet long-lost tradition.

On Friday evening over 100 Enniskillen residents, as well as some curious tourists, made their way to the banks of the Erne to watch the first raft race the town had seen in many years, with competitors making their way from Riverside to the Round O in their makeshift vessels.

The idea for the race had been dreamt up just a couple of months ago by three local men, Stephen Graham, Gerard McGandy and Eddie Lannon.

“We were just sitting in a boat one day, and we just thought what would be entertaining,” said Stephen.

Reminicising about the old cardboard boat races around the town in years gone by, Stephen lamented the fact Enniskillen no longer has a summer festival like other Fermanagh towns and villages, and said they had wanted to do something fun for the community.

“It was only supposed to be a wee off-the-cuff thing, but about 100 people showed up,” he said. “You know they weren’t going down to see who won the race, they were going down to see the chaos.”

There was certainly plenty of chaos to enjoy, including a couple of sinkings, with young Jack ‘Sparrow’ Graham coming in first place, complete with pirate hat.

While this year was an informal affair, Stephen it was such a success sights are now set on a more organised event for next year.

