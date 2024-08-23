Enniskillen leads the way for sarcoidosis

IRELAND’S leading support group for people living with sarcoidosis, which has been set up in Enniskillen, is calling for “some new blood” to cope with the growing demand on its services.

An increasing number of Fermanagh people are being diagnosed with sarcoidosis, which is an inflammatory disease, which can occur in a range of organs, including in lungs, skins and eyes.

Although thousands of people across the island have been diagnosed with sarcoidosis, the Enniskillen Sarcoidosis Support Group is the only currently ‘active’ organisation in the country.

“There is a group trying to get off the ground in Belfast, but we’re the only group in Ireland that is active,” Enniskillen Sarcoidosis Support Group secretary, Wendy Watson, told the Herald.

“At our recent meeting, we had people from all over Ireland at it, North and South, with some from as far away as Boyle in Roscommon.”

With thousands of diagnosed cases in Ireland, sarcoidosis is still an unknown illness. The Enniskillen-based support group is aiming to raise awareness about the various symptoms that come with the condition.

“It seems to be in specific areas, like Fermanagh and Tyrone. There is no cure for it, but you can treat it with antibiotics or steroids, and sometimes they don’t need any treatment at all,” Ms Watson said.

“We are constantly trying to grow the group. It’s about raising the profile and how we want to network with other and we’re trying to lift the lid on it as much as possible and see what funding is available.”

A huge crowd turned out to the Killyhevlin Hotel recently when the distinguished Professor Seamus Donnelly led a special talk at a meeting of the Enniskillen Sarcoidosis Support Group.

The group secretary feels it’s important that maximum support is given to people living with the condition.

“Some of them say that it held them together in their lowest times,” Ms Watson said.

“We bring in a consultant, dietician, nutritionists, mental health and people of profession who know about it and can give information freely to the group.”

