Encirc’s new walkway is a haven for biodiversity

GRAND OPENING... Kieran Harding, MD Business in the Community NI cuts the ribbon to officially open the looped walkway at Encirc’s Derrylin factory in the presence of (from left) Theresa Clarke, Environmental Co-ordinator at Encirc; Elaine Brough, vice-Chair Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Fiacre O’Donnell, Sustainability Director at Encirc.

ENCIRC Derrylin has opened a new looped walkway, giving staff somewhere to stretch their legs during their shift.

The opening of the looped walkway is a indication of the company’s commitment to create a great place to work for their staff whilst continuing a path towards decarbonisation.

On Thursday, the new 560m looped walkway from the entrance gate and back at the rear of the factory was officially opened by Kieran Harding, Managing Director of Business in the Community NI in the presence of invited guests and staff members.

Advertisement

Business in the Community is significant as the project was inspired and created in tandem with BITC’s Biodiversity Charter.

Biodiversity plays a large role at Encirc and is part of a wide-ranging sustainability strategy at the company which is about much more than decarbonising the production of glass bottles.

Encirc’s Sustainability Director Fiacre O’Donnell commented, “This is a proud day for us all at Encirc. This walkway will be a haven for biodiversity and is an incredible space for all our staff to come out and enjoy some time away from their workstations.”

Work on the walkway commenced in January 2023, under guidance from Ulster Wildlife, a pathway was cleared and trees at end of life were removed to let more light into the area.

St. Aidan’s High School came out and helped to lay sheep’s wool on the paths as Encirc moved away from unsustainable plastic materials.

Moreover, when Mannok resurfaced the main driveway up to the factory, the old driveway was dug up and crushed down to create the pathway around the walkway.

In Spring of this year, grass seed was sown on the flat area and wildflowers seeds were sown in other areas.

Advertisement

Two old containers that were no longer needed due to improved recycling were then put in position which can be used to host schools, outdoor meetings, workshops and, of course, provide some shelter.

A reflection area was also created, a quiet space where staff can go to remember loved ones, former colleagues or simply for a little time on their own with employee Robert Graham creating an imaginative symbol of hope, peace and freedom.

Seating and bird boxes were sourced from local Men’s Shed groups as the area started to really come together and the walkway was opened for staff in July to a positive reaction.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition