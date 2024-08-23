Domestic abuse the ‘least reported’ crime in the North

DOMESTIC abuse remains the crime least likely to be reported to the police in the North, according to a recent survey.

The survey revealed that under two-thirds of people said they would be ‘very likely’ to contact police if they became victims of domestic abuse.

The reluctance is even more pronounced among young people aged 18-24, with only 45% indicating they would be very likely to report such incidents to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

PSNI statistics show a troubling trend: out of the 32,763 domestic abuse incidents reported in the North last year, 1,681 occurred in the Fermanagh and Omagh district. This represents an increase of 52 incidents from the previous year.

Speaking with the UlsterHerald, Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said, “For victims to pick up the phone, tell us what they’re suffering and to ask for help, takes a great deal of courage.

“Almost two thirds of those surveyed would be ‘very likely’ to report to becoming a victim of domestic abuse to police. This shows tremendous bravery and a growing confidence in seeking justice.

“Statistics suggest that it takes, on average, 35 incidents before a victim will come forward and report to police. So, we know there are so many people out there who are suffering in silence.

“We will continue to raise awareness of all forms of domestic abuse and encourage reporting. Abusers in these cases are so incredibly controlling, making their victims believe that what is happening to them is somehow their fault.

These insights come as Economy Minister Conor Murphy launched a consultation on introducing a new right for domestic abuse victims to access paid, safe leave from work.

The consultation will be open until September 27.

Detective Chief Superintendent Fisher urged victims and their loved ones to reach out for help.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland would strongly encourage anyone suffering from domestic abuse to contact their local police on the non-emergency number 101. In an emergency, call 999.

“There is also a specific online reporting option for domestic abuse, recognising that not all will feel they are in a safe environment to pick up the phone: /www.psni.police.uk/report”

