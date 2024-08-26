‘Ciara’s Library’ is helping Fermanagh charities

A FERMANAGH mother who suffered from postnatal depression said she was “delighted” to be able to support a leading local charity who helps parents who are struggling with their mental health.

Ciara Fitzpatrick, who has openly described suffering from the mental health condition which affects every one in 10 woman who give birth, has recently teamed up with the Usborne Books.

Usborne Books, one of the UK’s leading literary retailers, is offering charity organisations across the North the chance to avail of a range of novels and children’s books, to help with their work.

The Fermanagh woman, who has taken on a voluntary role within the organisation, recently delivered a selection of books to ‘Cherish Sure Start’ in Newtownbutler to help the local community effort.

“As I’ve said before, I’m delighted to be able to give back to the charities that have supported me and my family when I had postnatal depression,” Ms Fitzpatrick posted on Facebook.

“[‘Cherish] Sure Start’ was the first place I received support and I’ll always be grateful for it.

“I hope all the clients, families and service users enjoy all these beautiful resources and they help your families as you attend various groups, programmes and classes with Sure Start.”

The Newtownbutler woman has also committed to helping a number of other charity groups including The Oak Healthy Living Centre in Lisnaskea and The Aisling Centre in Enniskillen.

“It’s allowed me to be Ciara again, while supporting my passions like community involvement, charity work and supporting education, all through ‘Ciara’s Library’,” said Ms Fitzpatrick..

“Usborne started as being a project to distract me from my ongoing and often debilitating health conditions but has grown into so much more.

“I’ve friends for life I wouldn’t have met otherwise, done things I’d never have considered before and had a huge amount of fun in the process.”

