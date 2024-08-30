Charlie’s Bar gears up for 80 more years of success

AFTER surviving a World War, the introduction of the dreaded breathalyser, a pandemic and the ‘crippling’ cost of living crisis, Charlie’s Bar is still standing in Enniskillen, as it celebrates 80 years in business.

In August 1944, while World War II was raging, Charlie and Bea Burns, regarded as pioneering visionaries in the local business industry, opened their own pub in Church Street in Enniskillen.

Its ownership has been passed down through their generations to their son Gerry, who in turn has handed the keys to Una, and she’s brought the bar to global recognition through her viral TikToks.

With celebrations planned throughout the year to mark 80 years of Charlie’s Bar, Una, a qualified teacher, dedicates its success and longevity to the people of Enniskillen.

“We’re hearing stories of people who have saw all three generations behind the bar and witnessed the many changes, and they’ve still remained loyal to our family,” Una told the Herald.

“That doesn’t go unnoticed. We’re incredibly grateful for that and we wouldn’t be here without it and it’s a testament to the people of Fermanagh.”

While many pubs and bars have been forced to close their doors over the years, Charlie’s Bar has gone from strength to strength, winning numerous prestigious and distinguished awards and accolades.

The manager dedicates the success and longevity of the Enniskillen pub to her grandparents, Charlie and Bea.

“I wish I would have had more conversations with them. What really remained true to them was making a place that was welcoming, where everybody was made to feel at home,” Una said,

“A lot has changed, in staff and structure, but that sense of fun and craic that embodies what Charlie’s is has remained true.

“I’d like to think they would be proud. We have the photo of granny and granda up when they were celebrating their 50 years and now myself and Mum and Dad are marking 80.

“It’s a very special time for the family and extended family because so many of us in the Burns family worked in the bar during their time growing up. We’ve all had our part in it.”

Una first took her place behind Charlie’s Bar when she was 15 years old. Despite moving to England to study as a teacher at university, she always had the dream of returning to manage the bar.

“My plan at that time was just to manage it until it was back open [after Covid] but I’ve absolutely loved it. I’ve no intention of going back to teaching at the minute,” she said.

“There is probably not that many can say that they have worked with their own fathers, and especially with daughters you don’t come across it too often, and I really cherish working so closely with Dad.”

Charlie’s Bar earned global recognition last Christmas when a TikTok, a brainwave of Una and her team, captured the hearts of people across the UK.

The video showcased the true spirit of Enniskillen’s community to a global audience, reminding everyone of the joy and togetherness that the festive season brings.​

The Enniskillen woman feels that the pub’s commitment to supporting local residents has been one of the main reasons behind its success over the past eight decades.

“Our business hasn’t evolved without its challenges and I know that my grandad and dad have had them,” recognised Una.

“Even when I took over in Covid, the reason we’re still here to tell the tale is due to the support we received from the community.

