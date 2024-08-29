Bella is following in her mother’s footsteps

BELLA Nethercott was recently appointed head girl of Mount Lourdes Grammar School for the year 2024/25 but she is not the first member of the family to take up the position.

Bella’s mother Mary was head girl of the school for the year 1986/87 and still recalls her name being called out in the Assembly hall when she was announced as Head girl.

“I do recall going home and telling the news…no mobile phones in 1986. My parents were as I am now very proud to have this role bestowed upon their daughter,” said Mary

Although life has become more complex and busier, Mary feels that the head girl role remains the same; to endeavour, to show respect, genuineness and empathy to those in your company so that they feel better because of your presence and as a result do better in your absence.

“I feel very proud of all of Bella’s achievements to date, this achievement in particular. To be selected by your peers and staff in school is a huge honour and I know they all hold her in very high esteem, as do I, so I am delighted for her, I am mindful that this role comes with huge responsibility but I have no doubt that she will be a brilliant head girl for Mount Lourdes,” Mary expressed.

Bella is excited for the year ahead and is grateful to have a role model to look up to.

“Any role as big as this is a privilege, it is nice to have a role model that I can look up to, I am so excited for the year to come, I am excited for everything that is going to happen and the events, when I was selected it was one of the few times I was speechless,” said Bella.

Deputy Head Girls and Deputy Leaders were also selected alongside Bella to help her in the role.

“I have six amazing deputy head girls and senior prefects as well and they are all absolutely brilliant and they will be great help and I can’t wait to work with them in the year ahead,” she said.

Principal Sinead Cullen said, “Bella has a strong team of deputy Head Girls and Prefects around her as she begins her year as Head Girl in Mount Lourdes 2024/2025, but it will also be great for Bella to have her mum Mary, who is a previous Head Girl, as a mentor.”

