Abandoned dog ‘Dior’ finds happy home in Fermanagh

HAPPY ENDING… Teddy, left (formerly known as Dior), settles in at his new home with his friend Oscar.

THE Fermanagh community has shown again what animal lovers they are by finding a home for a lonely, unwanted dog.

Last week the Herald highlighted the plight of a cockapoo-cross dog named ‘Dior’ who was suffering from extreme depression and anxiety after being abandoned in the county.

Fermanagh residents took to social media in a bid to help ‘Dior’ find a new home after his owners were forced to give the dog up after their ‘circumstances had changed’.

Ballinamallard-based Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary told of how the unhappy pup was now “sad and needy when we leave him in his kennel. He cries and tries to keep us with him.”

“It’s heartbreaking to see this wee guy with us again and we are reaching out to our amazing followers to help us get him a home,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

True to form, local dog lovers sprang into action and not only found him a new home but a name change and a new friend as well.

“Wee ‘Dior’ is now renamed ‘Teddy’. He has found a wonderful home and has a new brother called ‘Oscar’,” a spokesperson for Bright Eyes Sanctuary said.

“He gets regular walks to the park and loves watching the ducks and swans.

“He’s settled in very well and the lady who adopted him said it’s like he’s always lived there.”

The Herald previously reported that the Ballinamallard-based animal sanctuary is on the brink due to the huge and ever-growing number of pets being abandoned in Fermanagh.

“Our kennels are full to capacity and we are struggling to get dogs rehomed,” said the spokesperson.

Despite this, it’s clear there can still be a happy ending.

Just ask Teddy!

