MAJOR BOOST… Enniskillen actor Ciarán McMenamin has spoken out in support of the multi-million Cancer Support Centre in the town.

‘Unique’ cancer centre to open in Fermanagh

Posted: 10:41 am June 5, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
ENNISKILLEN actor Ciarán McMenamin has said that the new multi-million pound Cancer Support Centre in the town will be an ‘incredible place’ for people living with cancer in the county.

Later this year, Cancer Focus NI is set to open the first specific Cancer Support Centre in the old Gordon’s Chemist site on High Street in Enniskillen. It’s estimated to cost around £7 million in development.

The Cancer Support Centre will provide a range of services for people living with cancer including counselling, family support, bra fitting, social groups, art therapy and patient driving.

Fermanagh actor McMenamin gave the proposed centre in Enniskillen his full backing and felt that it would hugely benefit local residents living with the disease.

“The stark statistics speak for themselves. We’re getting down to one in two people who will be directly affected by cancer in their lifetime and everybody at home knows somebody affected,” he told the Herald.

“The new centre is going to be great. It’s quite unique in that it’s going to be the first of the five that they are opening [in the North].

”For it to be in Fermanagh, it’s great that there is a focus on a rural setting rather than the normal scenario of everything going to Belfast.

“It’s nice that we’re not getting overlooked on this one. It’s going to be an incredible place for people to drop in, a place where people can go and not feel you’re on your own with diagnosis or your journey.”

