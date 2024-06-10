Ukrainian man suffered violent death in Clones

THE Gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation into the death of a man whose badly beaten body was discovered in a property in Clones on Saturday.
It is understood that 46-year-old Mykola Dernovi is from Ukraine and that he had been the victim of a sustained and vicious assault.
One line of investigation is that he may have suffered a heart attack after being attacked in a flat in The Diamond area of the border town.
No arrests have been made but sources say that a chief suspect has been identified.
Gardaí were alerted to the fatal incident by ambulance personnel who had responded to an emergency call.
“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Clones, Co Monaghan on the night of Saturday, June 1,” a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Independent.
“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere