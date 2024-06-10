Ukrainian man suffered violent death in Clones

Gardaí are investigating the violent death of a 46-year-old man in Clones at the weekend.

THE Gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation into the death of a man whose badly beaten body was discovered in a property in Clones on Saturday.

It is understood that 46-year-old Mykola Dernovi is from Ukraine and that he had been the victim of a sustained and vicious assault.

One line of investigation is that he may have suffered a heart attack after being attacked in a flat in The Diamond area of the border town.

No arrests have been made but sources say that a chief suspect has been identified.

Gardaí were alerted to the fatal incident by ambulance personnel who had responded to an emergency call.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Clones, Co Monaghan on the night of Saturday, June 1,” a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

