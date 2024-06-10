+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUkrainian man suffered violent death in Clones
Gardaí are investigating the violent death of a 46-year-old man in Clones at the weekend.

Ukrainian man suffered violent death in Clones

Posted: 9:04 am June 10, 2024

THE Gardaí are set to launch a murder investigation into the death of a man whose badly beaten body was discovered in a property in Clones on Saturday.

It is understood that 46-year-old Mykola Dernovi is from Ukraine and that he had been the victim of a sustained and vicious assault.

One line of investigation is that he may have suffered a heart attack after being attacked in a flat in The Diamond area of the border town.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made but sources say that a chief suspect has been identified.

Gardaí were alerted to the fatal incident by ambulance personnel who had responded to an emergency call.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Clones, Co Monaghan on the night of Saturday, June 1,” a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

New principal for Fermanagh school Conor McGregor shows interest in the Slieve Russell Wait goes on for Irish passports

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:04 am June 10, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA