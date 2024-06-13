Super Saturday in store for the Enniskillen 10K

Members from Enniskillen Running Club get ready for the Enniskillen 10k that takes place this Saturday.

This Saturday the Enniskillen 10k, sponsored by Modern Tyres, will make its return for the first time in five years.

The ‘Castle to Castle’ event starts from the iconic Enniskillen Castle running towards the National Trust property Castle Coole, before returning to the finish line at Derrychara Playing Fields.

Over 1000 thousand runners and walkers are expected to participate in what promises to be a great day.

This year, Enniskillen Running Club is making the event a real festival of fun for families with face painting, balloon modelling and life-size characters all there to keep the children entertained.

There’ll also be music by DJ Aidy Kelly and a warm-up by Dylan Quinn to get everyone ready for the main event.

Children from Willowbridge School will start the race which sets off at 9.30am and at the finish, there’ll be food and ice cream vans set up to keep everyone happy.

Collection of Enniskillen 10K packs will be at Fermanagh House and will run from tomorrow (Thursday) 5 -8.30pm, Friday 5-8.30pm, and Saturday morning, 7.45-8.45am.

The ‘Castle to Castle’ event will see the top male and female win £200, with prizes for other age groups, right up to over 75s, also up for grabs.

A limited number of entry spaces will be available today (Thursday) and tomorrow during collection times at Fermanagh House.

Entry fee is £25 and includes a medal and t-shirt.